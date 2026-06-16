Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £238.80 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying continued: Johnson Matthey insider Liam Condon bought 12 shares on June 10 for £238.80, adding to a much larger purchase of 4,500 shares earlier in June.

Johnson Matthey insider Liam Condon bought 12 shares on June 10 for £238.80, adding to a much larger purchase of 4,500 shares earlier in June. Stock and financial snapshot: JMAT opened at GBX 2,100, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market value of £3.52 billion. The company also reported negative net margin and return on equity in its latest quarterly results.

JMAT opened at GBX 2,100, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market value of £3.52 billion. The company also reported negative net margin and return on equity in its latest quarterly results. Analyst sentiment is moderately positive: Deutsche Bank and Berenberg both raised price targets and kept buy ratings, while UBS stayed neutral. Overall, the stock carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a GBX 2,298.33 target.

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,990 per share, with a total value of £238.80.

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Liam Condon bought 4,500 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,127 per share, for a total transaction of £95,715.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Liam Condon purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,022 per share, with a total value of £242.64.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,100 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,082.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,109.85. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,674 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,434. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 128.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 1,257.30 billion for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,120 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "restricted" rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,298.33.

View Our Latest Report on JMAT

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

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