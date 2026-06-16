Kier Group (LON:KIE) Insider Clive Watson Purchases 1,156 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Kier Group insider Clive Watson bought 1,156 shares on Thursday, June 11, paying an average of GBX 197 per share for a total of £2,277.32.

Kier Group insider Clive Watson bought 1,156 shares on Thursday, June 11, paying an average of GBX 197 per share for a total of £2,277.32. Stock snapshot: Kier Group shares were last seen at GBX 203.20, near their 50-day moving average of GBX 205.12 and below the 200-day average of GBX 216.10. The stock has ranged from GBX 175.48 to GBX 253.50 over the past year.

Kier Group shares were last seen at GBX 203.20, near their 50-day moving average of GBX 205.12 and below the 200-day average of GBX 216.10. The stock has ranged from GBX 175.48 to GBX 253.50 over the past year. Analyst outlook and company action: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 260 target price, and MarketBeat data shows the stock has an average buy rating with a GBX 253.33 target. Kier also has a board-approved share repurchase plan in place.

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE - Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson acquired 1,156 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 per share, for a total transaction of £2,277.32.

Kier Group Price Performance

KIE stock opened at GBX 203.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.10. The company has a market cap of £885.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.22. Kier Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 175.48 and a 12-month high of GBX 253.50.

Kier Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 260 target price on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 253.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KIE

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK. Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK's leading infrastructure services and construction company. We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports' infrastructure and ports' businesses. Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors. Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

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