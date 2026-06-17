Insider Buying: Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Insider Purchases 2,280 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Kerry Group insider Fiona Dawson bought 2,280 shares on June 12 at an average price of GBX 6,514, for a total of £148,519.20.

Kerry Group insider Fiona Dawson bought 2,280 shares on June 12 at an average price of GBX 6,514, for a total of £148,519.20. Analyst view remains positive: Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 99 price target, and MarketBeat shows an average buy rating for the stock.

Berenberg Bank reiterated a rating with a GBX 99 price target, and MarketBeat shows an average rating for the stock. Business overview and trading metrics: Kerry Group provides taste and nutrition solutions across Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland segments. The stock has a 1-year range of GBX 64.35 to GBX 98.20 and is trading below its reported analyst target.

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA - Get Free Report) insider Fiona Dawson bought 2,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,514 per share, for a total transaction of £148,519.20.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Kerry Group stock opened at GBX 74.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kerry Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.35 and a 1 year high of GBX 98.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 99 target price on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYGA

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

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