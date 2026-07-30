Insider Selling: Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Insider Sells £546,853.48 in Stock

Key Points Insider Vanessa Simms sold 77,458 Land Securities shares at an average price of GBX 706, generating proceeds of approximately £546,853. She had made several small purchases earlier in the year.

at an average price of GBX 706, generating proceeds of approximately £546,853. She had made several small purchases earlier in the year. Land Securities shares opened at GBX 707.88, near their 12-month high of GBX 712.50, and were trading above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Analyst sentiment remains a “Moderate Buy”, with six Buy, three Hold and one Sell rating; the consensus price target is GBX 641.33, below the reported trading price.

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms sold 77,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706, for a total transaction of £546,853.48.

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Vanessa Simms bought 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 653 per share, for a total transaction of £150.19.

On Thursday, June 4th, Vanessa Simms bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 624 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Vanessa Simms purchased 26 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 586 per share, for a total transaction of £152.36.

Land Securities Group Trading Up 0.1%

LON LAND opened at GBX 707.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 654.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 626.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. Land Securities Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 522.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 712.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 51.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of £892 million during the quarter. Land Securities Group had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LAND. Citigroup lowered their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 730 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 462 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 897 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 705 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 641.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAND

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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