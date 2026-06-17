Insider Selling: McBride (LON:MCB) Insider Sells 246,450 Shares of Stock June 17, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points McBride insider selling: Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 246,450 shares of McBride on June 15 at an average price of GBX 145, for total proceeds of £357,352.50. Stock moved slightly higher: McBride shares were up 0.4% and opened at GBX 146.80 on Wednesday, remaining near their recent trading range. Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: The stock has a market cap of about £250.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 145.77, with shares trading between a 52-week low of GBX 106.20 and high of GBX 170. McBride plc (LON:MCB - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 246,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145, for a total value of £357,352.50. McBride Stock Up 0.4%Shares of McBride stock opened at GBX 146.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. McBride plc has a 52-week low of GBX 106.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 170. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.47. About McBride (Get Free Report)With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end‑to‑end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific. See AlsoFive stocks we like better than McBrideGravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation ProblemStrategy’s Bitcoin Rally Has a Hidden EngineOkta’s AI Moment May Be Bigger Than Investors Realize3 Rate-Ready Stocks for the New Fed Chair’s First Big TestThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at McBride? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for McBride and related companies. 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