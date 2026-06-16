Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Insider Mark Robson Purchases 42 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Morgan Sindall Group insider Mark Robson bought 42 shares on June 11 at GBX 4,460 each, totaling £1,873.20.

Morgan Sindall Group insider Mark Robson bought 42 shares on June 11 at GBX 4,460 each, totaling £1,873.20. Stock performance: The shares opened at GBX 4,614, near their recent trading range, with a 12-month low of GBX 3,705 and high of GBX 5,730. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00.

The shares opened at GBX 4,614, near their recent trading range, with a 12-month low of GBX 3,705 and high of GBX 5,730. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. Analyst view: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 5,800 price target, and Morgan Sindall Group has a consensus analyst rating of buy with an average target of GBX 5,200.

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS - Get Free Report) insider Mark Robson purchased 42 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,460 per share, for a total transaction of £1,873.20.

Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance

Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 4,614 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,572.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,695.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 0.85. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,705 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,730.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,800 price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Sindall Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 5,200.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGNS

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £5.0bn in the full year 2025. The Group employs over 8,500 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through five divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction and Infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].