Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Insider Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS - Get Free Report) insider Mark Robson purchased 11,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,468 per share, for a total transaction of £513,820.

Mark Robson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Mark Robson acquired 42 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,460 per share, with a total value of £1,873.20.

Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance

Shares of MGNS opened at GBX 4,430 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,679.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,704.95. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,915 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,730.

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 186.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Sindall Group plc will post 238.9649924 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,800 price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 5,800.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £5.0bn in the full year 2025. The Group employs over 8,500 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through five divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction and Infrastructure.

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