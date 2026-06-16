Guy Hachey Purchases 18,000 Shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock

Key Points Melrose Industries insider Guy Hachey bought 18,000 shares on June 11 at GBX 449 each, a transaction worth £80,820 .

bought 18,000 shares on June 11 at GBX 449 each, a transaction worth . The stock was trading at GBX 465.50 , up 1.1%, with a market cap of £5.80 billion and a 52-week range of GBX 443.36 to GBX 685 .

, up 1.1%, with a market cap of and a 52-week range of . Analysts remain cautiously positive: Deutsche Bank cut its target to GBX 570 and kept a hold rating, while the broader consensus is still Moderate Buy with a GBX 680 price target.

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO - Get Free Report) insider Guy Hachey purchased 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 449 per share, with a total value of £80,820.

Melrose Industries Trading Up 1.1%

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 465.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 496.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 554.85. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 443.36 and a 52 week high of GBX 685.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 620 to GBX 570 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 680.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Melrose Industries

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers. The Structures segment provides civil and defence air frames, including lightweight composite and metallic structures; and electrical distribution systems and components to airframe original equipment manufacturers.

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