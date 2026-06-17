National Grid (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £199,722.06 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: National Grid insider Andrew Agg bought 16,602 shares on June 15 for about £199,722 at GBX 1,203 per share. He also made two smaller purchases in June and May.

National Grid insider Andrew Agg bought 16,602 shares on June 15 for about at GBX 1,203 per share. He also made two smaller purchases in June and May. Mixed analyst sentiment: Analysts currently have an average “Hold” rating on National Grid, with an average price target of GBX 1,315.43 . Recent calls included a sell from UBS, holds from Jefferies and RBC, and buy/overweight ratings from Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan.

Analysts currently have an average rating on National Grid, with an average price target of . Recent calls included a sell from UBS, holds from Jefferies and RBC, and buy/overweight ratings from Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan. Company snapshot: National Grid shares opened at GBX 1,209, with the stock trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The utility giant has a market cap of about £59.36 billion and most recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 78.

National Grid plc (LON:NG - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg bought 16,602 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,203 per share, for a total transaction of £199,722.06.

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Andrew Agg purchased 12 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,209 per share, for a total transaction of £145.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Andrew Agg purchased 12 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,284 per share, with a total value of £154.08.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,209 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,265.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.97, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 645 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a market cap of £59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

National Grid (LON:NG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 1,768.70 billion for the quarter. National Grid had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.32%. Analysts predict that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 1,160 price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,410 target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,375 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,370 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,440 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 1,315.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales.

Further Reading

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