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Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Buys 260,252 Shares of Stock

July 11, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO - Get Free Report) insider James Quin acquired 260,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £7,807.56.

Ondo InsurTech Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of ONDO stock traded up GBX 0.35 on Friday, reaching GBX 6.15. 7,533,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,089. The company has a market capitalization of £9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.04. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 35.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo's focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot - claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to 'find and fix' the problem.

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