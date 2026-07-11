Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Buys 260,252 Shares of Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO - Get Free Report) insider James Quin acquired 260,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £7,807.56.

Ondo InsurTech Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of ONDO stock traded up GBX 0.35 on Friday, reaching GBX 6.15. 7,533,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,089. The company has a market capitalization of £9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.04. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 35.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo's focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot - claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to 'find and fix' the problem.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].