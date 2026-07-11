Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Buys 260,252 Shares of Stock July 11, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO - Get Free Report) insider James Quin acquired 260,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £7,807.56. Ondo InsurTech Trading Up 6.0%Shares of ONDO stock traded up GBX 0.35 on Friday, reaching GBX 6.15. 7,533,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,089. The company has a market capitalization of £9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.04. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 35. Ondo InsurTech Company Profile (Get Free Report)Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo's focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot - claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to 'find and fix' the problem.Featured StoriesFive stocks we like better than Ondo InsurTechPower Struggle: Wolfspeed Sues Navitas Over AI ChipsWhy WD-40 Is Proving Great Businesses Never Go Out of StylePushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI LandscapeMarketBeat Week in Review – 07/06 - 07/10This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. 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