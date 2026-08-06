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Insider Selling: Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Insider Sells £309,914.64 in Stock

August 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider Richard Tyson sold 11,124 Oxford Instruments shares at GBX 2,786 each, worth approximately £309,915, after purchasing 3,154 shares for about £96,008 the previous week.
  • Oxford Instruments shares opened at GBX 2,865.72, with a market capitalization of roughly £1.58 billion and a one-year trading range of GBX 1,682 to GBX 3,318.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with four Buy ratings and two Holds; the stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of GBX 2,781.67.

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) insider Richard Tyson sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786, for a total value of £309,914.64.

Richard Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 24th, Richard Tyson acquired 3,154 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,044 per share, with a total value of £96,007.76.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,865.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,950.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,759.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,682 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,318.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 100.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of £423.20 million for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In


OXIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,590 price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,675 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,000 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,781.67.

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