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Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH) Insider Buys £21,997.50 in Stock

June 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Stacey Parrinder-Johnson purchased 5,250 shares of Polar Capital Glb Healthcare at GBX 419 each, totaling £21,997.50.
  • Stock performance: PCGH shares were trading slightly lower, down 0.7%, and opened at GBX 419.50, near the stock’s 12-month high of GBX 439.
  • Recent financials: The company reported quarterly earnings of GBX 1.41 per share, with revenue of GBX 238 million, a return on equity of 11.29%, and a net margin of 87.94%.

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH - Get Free Report) insider Stacey Parrinder-Johnson bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 per share, with a total value of £21,997.50.

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PCGH stock opened at GBX 419.50 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 392.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 404.70. The company has a market cap of £420.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.63. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 320 and a 12-month high of GBX 439.

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 87.94%.The firm had revenue of GBX 238 million during the quarter.

About Polar Capital Glb Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (PCGH) made its debut on the London Stock Exchange in June 2010, raising £89m from a wide selection of investors. The Trust was launched as an opportunity to invest in the long-term growth appeal of the global healthcare sector, with a focus on large companies, particularly global pharmaceutical stocks. PCGH was a more cautious way to invest in the sector, with the Trust holding at least 80% in large, established companies and the freedom to invest across all subsectors globally.

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