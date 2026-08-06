PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Insider Purchases 8,608 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Carolyn Rand bought 8,608 PCI-PAL shares at an average price of GBX 5,810, for a total investment of approximately £500,125.

Carolyn Rand bought 8,608 PCI-PAL shares at an average price of GBX 5,810, for a total investment of approximately £500,125. Stock performance: PCI-PAL shares opened at GBX 60, with a market capitalization of £43.47 million and a 52-week trading range of GBX 42 to GBX 60.

PCI-PAL shares opened at GBX 60, with a market capitalization of £43.47 million and a 52-week trading range of GBX 42 to GBX 60. Analyst outlook: Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “Buy” rating and set a GBX 115 price target; the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating from analysts.

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP - Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Rand purchased 8,608 shares of PCI-PAL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,810 per share, with a total value of £500,124.80.

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

Shares of LON PCIP opened at GBX 60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.58. PCI-PAL PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 42 and a 52 week high of GBX 60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 115 target price on shares of PCI-PAL in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 115.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCI-PAL

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust. Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone. By dedicating ourselves to the focused pursuit of easy to integrate and simple to deploy technology, we will provide the most compelling value proposition for our partners to solve their customers challenges in achieving compliance and safeguarding reputations. It is our people, beyond our technology, who underpin our business and support our partners.

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