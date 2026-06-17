Insider Buying: Prudential (LON:PRU) Insider Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Prudential director Douglas Flint purchased 12,500 shares on June 11 at an average price of GBX 959, totaling £119,875.

Prudential director Douglas Flint purchased 12,500 shares on June 11 at an average price of GBX 959, totaling £119,875. Stock snapshot: Prudential shares opened at GBX 1,006, below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of £25.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55.

Prudential shares opened at GBX 1,006, below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market cap of £25.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Several analysts have raised price targets, and the stock currently carries a consensus Buy rating with a target of GBX 1,379.

Prudential plc (LON:PRU - Get Free Report) insider Douglas Flint bought 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 959 per share, for a total transaction of £119,875.

Prudential Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,006 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,091.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.13. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 875.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,238. The stock has a market cap of £25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,355 to GBX 1,440 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,480 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,379.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

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