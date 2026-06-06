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Insider Buying: Prospex Energy (LON:PXEN) Insider Purchases 698,549 Shares of Stock

June 6, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Prospex Energy insider Tom Reynolds bought 698,549 shares on June 4 at an average price of GBX 4 per share, totaling about £27,942.
  • The stock last traded at GBX 3.40, within its 1-year range of GBX 2.10 to GBX 5.70, and the company has a market cap of about £14.75 million.
  • Prospex Energy recently reported a quarterly loss of GBX (0.67) EPS and continues to focus on European oil and gas assets, including gas fields in Spain and Italy and exploration permits in Poland.

Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN - Get Free Report) insider Tom Reynolds purchased 698,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £27,941.96.

Prospex Energy Stock Performance

PXEN stock opened at GBX 3.40 on Friday. Prospex Energy Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of £14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 98.98 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Prospex Energy (LON:PXEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX (0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Prospex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Prospex Energy Plc (AIM: PXEN) is an investment company focussed on high impact onshore and shallow offshore European opportunities with short timelines to production. The Company is building a sizeable oil and gas investment portfolio and has working interests in three natural gas fields, two in Spain - the Viura gas field and El Romeral, and one in Italy - the Selva Malvezzi concession, which are operated by the Company's partners. Prospex has also initiated applications for open-acreage exploration permits in Poland. Prospex's strategy is to acquire undervalued projects with multiple, tangible value trigger points that can be realised within 12 months of acquisition and then applying low-cost re-evaluation techniques to identify and de-risk prospects.

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