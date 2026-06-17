Jonathan Sorrell  Acquires 15,320 Shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Rathbones Group insider Jonathan Sorrell bought 15,320 shares on June 16 at an average price of GBX 1,630 , totaling about £249,716 .

Rathbones Group insider Jonathan Sorrell bought on June 16 at an average price of , totaling about . Stock under pressure: Shares of Rathbones were trading down about 17% and opened at GBX 1,620 , near the lower end of its 12-month range of GBX 1,582 to GBX 2,500.

Shares of Rathbones were trading down about and opened at , near the lower end of its of GBX 1,582 to GBX 2,500. Operational concerns: The company is voluntarily halting some inflows and suspending certain new client onboarding while it addresses issues from an FCA-led review, with reports suggesting the remediation could weigh on revenue and growth.

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sorrell acquired 15,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,630 per share, for a total transaction of £249,716.

Jonathan Sorrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Jonathan Sorrell acquired 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,910 per share, for a total transaction of £152.80.

Rathbones Group Trading Down 17.0%

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,620 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,984.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,023.39. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.71. Rathbones Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,582 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500. The company has a current ratio of 190.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,850 price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,025.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rathbones Group

Key Rathbones Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rathbones Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Rathbones said it will voluntarily halt some inflows and suspend certain new client onboarding while it addresses issues identified in the FCA-led review. Rathbones ‘voluntarily’ halts some inflows as part of FCA review

Rathbones said it will voluntarily halt some inflows and suspend certain new client onboarding while it addresses issues identified in the FCA-led review. Negative Sentiment: Reports suggest the remedial response could be costly, with one article citing a potential £60 million hit and others referring to a broader impact from blocked high-risk clients and suspended accounts. Wealth manager to take £900m hit as it blocks new high-risk clients

Reports suggest the remedial response could be costly, with one article citing a potential £60 million hit and others referring to a broader impact from blocked high-risk clients and suspended accounts. Negative Sentiment: The company is pausing or suspending high-risk client onboarding and investments for up to a year after the review uncovered failings, raising concerns about near-term revenue growth and client retention. Rathbones Shares Plunge on Voluntary Freeze of High-Risk Clients

About Rathbones Group

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK's leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones' purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well. Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients' wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

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