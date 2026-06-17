Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Insider Shannon Eisenhardt Acquires 432 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Reckitt Benckiser Group insider Shannon Eisenhardt purchased 432 shares on June 12 at an average price of £432 per share, totaling £186,624.

Reckitt Benckiser Group insider Shannon Eisenhardt purchased 432 shares on June 12 at an average price of £432 per share, totaling £186,624. Stock and valuation snapshot: RKT opened at GBX 4,640, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and currently carries a market cap of £29.54 billion with a P/E ratio of 9.53.

RKT opened at GBX 4,640, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and currently carries a market cap of £29.54 billion with a P/E ratio of 9.53. Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Recent broker notes include both buy and hold ratings, but the overall consensus from MarketBeat is Hold with a target price of GBX 6,204.29.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT - Get Free Report) insider Shannon Eisenhardt bought 432 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £432 per share, with a total value of £186,624.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

LON:RKT opened at GBX 4,640 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,749.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,507.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,866 and a twelve month high of GBX 6,522.92. The stock has a market cap of £29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,460 to GBX 5,430 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 6,200 price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,600 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 6,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 6,204.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RKT

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world's best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands. Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years. We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide. At Reckitt, we're all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

Further Reading

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