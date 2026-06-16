InsiderTrades.com logo

Eben Upton CBE Sells 190,000 Shares of Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock

June 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Raspberry Pi Holdings insider Eben Upton CBE sold 190,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of GBX 967, totaling about £1.84 million.
  • Stock performance: Raspberry Pi shares were up 3.9% and opened at GBX 840.29, well above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst view: Deutsche Bank lifted its price target on the stock from GBX 300 to GBX 550 while keeping a hold rating; the consensus rating is also Hold.

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI - Get Free Report) insider Eben Upton CBE sold 190,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 967, for a total transaction of £1,837,300.

Raspberry Pi Trading Up 3.9%

RPI opened at GBX 840.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 695.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 449.50. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 183.07 and a beta of 0.84. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a 12 month low of GBX 253.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,082.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Raspberry Pi from GBX 300 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 550.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world. Since 2012, we've been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you're an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there's a Raspberry Pi computer for you. That's not all we do.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Raspberry Pi?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Raspberry Pi and related companies.
From Our Partners
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
The SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
How to play the Biggest IPO in stock market history!
SpaceX is eyeing a near-$2 trillion IPO valuation, and retail investors are already lining up - but early insi...
InvestPub | Sponsoredtc pixel
Rickards Predicts: Trump to buy tiny $2 stock?
Jim Rickards believes the Trump administration is about to take a direct stake in a $2 stock sitting on the la...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock CEO’s Crazy Prediction
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink oversees $13 trillion and believes a new technology could be 100 times bigger than Bi...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Next Qualcomm
Porter Stansberry recommended Qualcomm in 1999 at $4 a share - it climbed more than 5,000%. He found the same ...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just revealed that 40% of AI data centers will be crippled by electricity shortages by 2027 - no...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
This is the worst news for stocks in 50 years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are issuing a rare warning: what's ahead for U.S. stocks could be the worst e...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
The SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
How to play the Biggest IPO in stock market history!
SpaceX is eyeing a near-$2 trillion IPO valuation, and retail investors are already lining up - but early insi...
InvestPub | Sponsoredtc pixel
Rickards Predicts: Trump to buy tiny $2 stock?
Jim Rickards believes the Trump administration is about to take a direct stake in a $2 stock sitting on the la...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock CEO’s Crazy Prediction
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink oversees $13 trillion and believes a new technology could be 100 times bigger than Bi...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Next Qualcomm
Porter Stansberry recommended Qualcomm in 1999 at $4 a share - it climbed more than 5,000%. He found the same ...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles