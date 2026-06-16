Eben Upton CBE Sells 190,000 Shares of Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Raspberry Pi Holdings insider Eben Upton CBE sold 190,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of GBX 967, totaling about £1.84 million .

Raspberry Pi Holdings insider Eben Upton CBE sold 190,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of GBX 967, totaling about . Stock performance: Raspberry Pi shares were up 3.9% and opened at GBX 840.29, well above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Raspberry Pi shares were up and opened at GBX 840.29, well above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst view: Deutsche Bank lifted its price target on the stock from GBX 300 to GBX 550 while keeping a hold rating; the consensus rating is also Hold.

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI - Get Free Report) insider Eben Upton CBE sold 190,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 967, for a total transaction of £1,837,300.

Raspberry Pi Trading Up 3.9%

RPI opened at GBX 840.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 695.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 449.50. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 183.07 and a beta of 0.84. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a 12 month low of GBX 253.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,082.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Raspberry Pi from GBX 300 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 550.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Company Profile

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world. Since 2012, we've been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you're an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there's a Raspberry Pi computer for you. That's not all we do.

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