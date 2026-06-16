Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Angela Strank Acquires 2,373 Shares

Key Points Rolls-Royce insider buying: Insider Angela Strank purchased 2,373 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc on June 11 at an average price of GBX 1,255, totaling about £29,781.

Insider Angela Strank purchased 2,373 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc on June 11 at an average price of GBX 1,255, totaling about £29,781. Stock performance and valuation: RR shares opened at GBX 1,308, giving the company a market cap of £112.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.68. The stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages are both around GBX 1,220.

RR shares opened at GBX 1,308, giving the company a market cap of £112.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.68. The stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages are both around GBX 1,220. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Recent broker reports were mostly favorable, with four Buy ratings and three Hold ratings. The consensus target price is GBX 1,390.20, suggesting modest upside from current levels.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) insider Angela Strank bought 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,255 per share, for a total transaction of £29,781.15.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

RR stock opened at GBX 1,308 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 196.45 and a one year high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market cap of £112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,215.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,530 target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,270 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,390.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RR

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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