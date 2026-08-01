Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Angela Strank Acquires 1,712 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Angela Strank purchased 1,712 Rolls-Royce shares at GBX 1,449 each, totaling approximately £24,807. She also bought 2,373 shares in June.

Angela Strank purchased 1,712 Rolls-Royce shares at GBX 1,449 each, totaling approximately £24,807. She also bought 2,373 shares in June. Strong market performance and results: Shares opened at GBX 1,463 after rising 6%, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 22.17, a 13.11% net margin, and a 108.91% return on equity.

Shares opened at GBX 1,463 after rising 6%, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 22.17, a 13.11% net margin, and a 108.91% return on equity. Analysts remain positive: Six analysts rate Rolls-Royce a Buy and one rates it Hold, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target price of GBX 1,491.83.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) insider Angela Strank purchased 1,712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,449 per share, for a total transaction of £24,806.88.

Angela Strank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Angela Strank purchased 2,373 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,255 per share, with a total value of £29,781.15.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 1,463 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.45 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,367.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,282.49. The firm has a market cap of £125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 22.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a return on equity of 108.91% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,870 target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,430 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,625 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,325 price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,491.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RR

Key Rolls-Royce Holdings plc News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rolls-Royce Holdings plc this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong first-half performance: Rolls-Royce reported first-half revenue of £11.45 billion and quarterly earnings of 22.17 pence per share. The company also reported a 27.54% net margin and 227.54% return on equity, reinforcing confidence in its earnings recovery and profitability. Rolls-Royce first-half results

Rolls-Royce reported first-half revenue of £11.45 billion and quarterly earnings of 22.17 pence per share. The company also reported a 27.54% net margin and 227.54% return on equity, reinforcing confidence in its earnings recovery and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Favorable analyst views: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 target, while Jefferies maintained a “buy” rating with a substantially higher GBX 1,870 target. These targets imply further upside from the recent trading level. Broker ratings

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 target, while Jefferies maintained a “buy” rating with a substantially higher GBX 1,870 target. These targets imply further upside from the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Director Angela Strank purchased 1,712 shares for approximately £24,807 at GBX 1,449 each. The purchase may signal management confidence in Rolls-Royce’s valuation and prospects.

Director Angela Strank purchased 1,712 shares for approximately £24,807 at GBX 1,449 each. The purchase may signal management confidence in Rolls-Royce’s valuation and prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation signals: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its “buy” rating but lowered or set a GBX 1,325 target, below the recent share price. This suggests analysts remain constructive on the business while differing on how much upside remains.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].