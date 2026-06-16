Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 95 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 95 shares of Sabre Insurance Group on June 10 at GBX 159 each, adding to a series of recent insider trades.

Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 95 shares of Sabre Insurance Group on June 10 at GBX 159 each, adding to a series of recent insider trades. Recent insider activity has been mixed: Carter also bought shares in May and April, but he sold large blocks on April 7 and April 13, indicating both buying and selling over the past few months.

Carter also bought shares in May and April, but he sold large blocks on April 7 and April 13, indicating both buying and selling over the past few months. Stock and analyst backdrop: SBRE recently traded at GBX 166, near its 1-year high of GBX 170.20, and analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with a GBX 169.25 target price.

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE - Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 per share, with a total value of £151.05.

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 132 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 per share, for a total transaction of £199.32.

On Monday, April 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 30,621 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160, for a total transaction of £48,993.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 124 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 per share, with a total value of £200.88.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 148,146 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160, for a total value of £237,033.60.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 166 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £405.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.62. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 123 and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 152 price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 185 to GBX 195 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 169.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBRE

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].