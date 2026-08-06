Sinead Gorman Sells 30,000 Shares of Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock

Key Points Shell CFO Sinead Gorman sold 30,000 shares at GBX 3,369 each, generating approximately £1.01 million. The insider transaction may create modest negative sentiment, though it does not necessarily signal a change in Shell’s outlook.

at GBX 3,369 each, generating approximately £1.01 million. The insider transaction may create modest negative sentiment, though it does not necessarily signal a change in Shell’s outlook. Shell shares opened at GBX 3,280.50, below the consensus analyst target of GBX 3,775; analysts collectively rate the stock “Moderate Buy,” with six Buy and six Hold ratings.

Share buybacks and continued LNG investment are supporting Shell’s capital-return strategy and gas business, while its reduced focus on renewables raises longer-term energy-transition and regulatory concerns.

Shell plc (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report) insider Sinead Gorman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,369, for a total transaction of £1,010,700.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 3,280.50 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,134.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,145.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,553.77 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,758.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

More Shell News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 4,000 price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,000 target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Shell to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,600 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,775.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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