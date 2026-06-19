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Jos Short Buys 310,345 Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock

June 19, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Triple Point Social Housing REIT insider Jos Short purchased 310,345 shares on Wednesday, June 17, paying an average of GBX 73 per share for a total of about £226,552.
  • Stock moved higher: SOHO shares were up 2.7% and opened at GBX 76.40, near their 12-month high of GBX 78.70.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: The company has a market value of £300.61 million, a P/E ratio of 100.53, and very high reported liquidity and leverage metrics, including a quick ratio of 10.82 and debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO - Get Free Report) insider Jos Short purchased 310,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 per share, for a total transaction of £226,551.85.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of SOHO stock opened at GBX 76.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £300.61 million, a P/E ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.46. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 795.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.99.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment. We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs. Our ambition is to be the leading UK Supported Housing investor, helping guarantee secure futures for people in need across the country, while ensuring that our shareholders have an ethical, solid, long-term income source.

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