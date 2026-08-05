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Insider Buying: Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Insider Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

August 5, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Standard Chartered insider Bill Winters purchased 300,000 shares at GBX 2,221 each, representing a total investment of approximately £6.663 million.
  • The stock opened at GBX 2,248 and has risen 0.9%, trading near its 12-month high of GBX 2,261. The company has a market capitalization of about £48.88 billion.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,278, though ratings range from Buy to Sell.

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN - Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,221 per share, with a total value of £6,663,000.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.9%

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 2,248 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,285 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,058.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,867.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,230 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,450 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 2,270 to GBX 2,330 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,130 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,278.


View Our Latest Stock Report on STAN

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products.

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