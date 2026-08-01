Insider Buying: St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Insider Purchases £24,998.22 in Stock

Key Points Insider Evelyn Bourke purchased 2,374 St. James’s Place shares at GBX 1,053 each, for a total investment of £24,998.22.

at GBX 1,053 each, for a total investment of £24,998.22. St. James’s Place shares opened at GBX 1,053.50, near their 52-week low of GBX 1,038.75 and below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with five Buy ratings and two Holds; the consensus price target is GBX 1,702.57 versus the current share price near GBX 1,053.50.

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 2,374 shares of St. James's Place stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,053 per share, with a total value of £24,998.22.

St. James's Place Stock Performance

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,053.50 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,167.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,257.70. The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. St. James's Place plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,038.75 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,575.50.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 43.30 EPS for the quarter. St. James's Place had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 37.02%. On average, analysts forecast that St. James's Place plc will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,050 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,800 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,686 to GBX 1,663 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,790 to GBX 1,830 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James's Place currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,702.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on STJ

About St. James's Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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