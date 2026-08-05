STV Group (LON:STVG) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock August 5, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points STV Group insider Mark Hoad purchased 10,000 shares at GBX 107 each, for a total investment of £10,700. STVG opened at GBX 107, with a market capitalization of approximately £48.98 million and a 52-week trading range of GBX 95.60 to GBX 133. STV operates a Scottish television and streaming platform and owns more than 20 production labels serving UK and international broadcasters and streamers. STV Group plc (LON:STVG - Get Free Report) insider Mark Hoad purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 per share, with a total value of £10,700. STV Group Stock PerformanceSTVG stock opened at GBX 107 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.15. STV Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -890.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. STV Group Company Profile (Get Free Report)STV's exciting vision is to become Scotland's leading platform for audiences and advertisers and a global content powerhouse. On-air, STV reaches more than two in three Scottish adults every month through its TV channel and streaming service, STV Player. It will soon expand its audience even further by launching an audio division and a major new Scotland-focused commercial radio station. STV Studios is a portfolio of 20+ production labels based across the UK's nations and regions, creating world-class entertainment for UK and international networks and streamers including Apple TV+ drama Criminal Record, global phenomenon LEGO Masters, antiques favourite, The Travelling Auctioneers for BBC and reality juggernaut The Fortune Hotel for ITV.Read MoreFive stocks we like better than STV GroupSystem Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options SurgeAI Security Breaches Raise New Risks for Microsoft and Amazon’s Agent PushThe AI Chip Blockade Is Creating a Shadow MarketGrab Holdings Stock Forms Bottom After Strong Beat-and-Raise QuarterThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at STV Group? 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