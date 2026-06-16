InsiderTrades.com logo

S&U (LON:SUS) Insider Sells £76,200 in Stock

June 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: S&U insider Anthony Coombs sold 4,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of GBX 1,905, totaling £76,200.
  • Stock snapshot: Shares opened at GBX 1,980, giving the company a market cap of about £240.6 million, with a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.56.
  • Analyst view: Berenberg trimmed its price target to GBX 2,220 and kept a hold rating, while the overall consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 2,110.

S&U plc (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Coombs sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,905, for a total transaction of £76,200.

S&U Price Performance

SUS opened at GBX 1,980 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £240.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.56. S&U plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,425 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,458.50. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 1,290.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,952.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,063.02.

S&U (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 195.20 earnings per share for the quarter. S&U had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm had revenue of £107.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that S&U plc will post 231.3253012 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of S&U from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,220 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&U currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,110.


Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&U

S&U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at S&U?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for S&U and related companies.
From Our Partners
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
The SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
How to play the Biggest IPO in stock market history!
SpaceX is eyeing a near-$2 trillion IPO valuation, and retail investors are already lining up - but early insi...
InvestPub | Sponsoredtc pixel
Rickards Predicts: Trump to buy tiny $2 stock?
Jim Rickards believes the Trump administration is about to take a direct stake in a $2 stock sitting on the la...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock CEO’s Crazy Prediction
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink oversees $13 trillion and believes a new technology could be 100 times bigger than Bi...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Next Qualcomm
Porter Stansberry recommended Qualcomm in 1999 at $4 a share - it climbed more than 5,000%. He found the same ...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just revealed that 40% of AI data centers will be crippled by electricity shortages by 2027 - no...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
This is the worst news for stocks in 50 years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are issuing a rare warning: what's ahead for U.S. stocks could be the worst e...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
The SpaceX IPO could be the biggest in history at $1.75 trillion - but the real story isn't the IPO itself. ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
How to play the Biggest IPO in stock market history!
SpaceX is eyeing a near-$2 trillion IPO valuation, and retail investors are already lining up - but early insi...
InvestPub | Sponsoredtc pixel
Rickards Predicts: Trump to buy tiny $2 stock?
Jim Rickards believes the Trump administration is about to take a direct stake in a $2 stock sitting on the la...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
BlackRock CEO’s Crazy Prediction
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink oversees $13 trillion and believes a new technology could be 100 times bigger than Bi...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Next Qualcomm
Porter Stansberry recommended Qualcomm in 1999 at $4 a share - it climbed more than 5,000%. He found the same ...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles