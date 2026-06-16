S&U (LON:SUS) Insider Sells £76,200 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: S&U insider Anthony Coombs sold 4,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of GBX 1,905, totaling £76,200.

S&U insider Anthony Coombs sold 4,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of GBX 1,905, totaling £76,200. Stock snapshot: Shares opened at GBX 1,980, giving the company a market cap of about £240.6 million, with a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Shares opened at GBX 1,980, giving the company a market cap of about £240.6 million, with a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.56. Analyst view: Berenberg trimmed its price target to GBX 2,220 and kept a hold rating, while the overall consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 2,110.

S&U plc (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Coombs sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,905, for a total transaction of £76,200.

S&U Price Performance

SUS opened at GBX 1,980 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £240.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.56. S&U plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,425 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,458.50. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 1,290.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,952.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,063.02.

S&U (LON:SUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 195.20 earnings per share for the quarter. S&U had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm had revenue of £107.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that S&U plc will post 231.3253012 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of S&U from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,220 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&U currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,110.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&U

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

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