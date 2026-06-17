Insider Selling: Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Insider Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Severn Trent insider James Jesic sold 1,350 shares on June 15 at an average price of GBX 2,892, totaling about £39,042 .

Severn Trent insider James Jesic sold 1,350 shares on June 15 at an average price of GBX 2,892, totaling about . Stock performance: The shares were up 0.8% and opened at GBX 2,896, near their 50-day moving average but below the 200-day average. The stock has traded between GBX 2,381 and GBX 3,335 over the past year.

The shares were up 0.8% and opened at GBX 2,896, near their 50-day moving average but below the 200-day average. The stock has traded between GBX 2,381 and GBX 3,335 over the past year. Analyst view: Analyst sentiment is mixed to cautious, with an average rating of Hold and several firms issuing neutral/hold/sell calls. The consensus target price cited by MarketBeat is GBX 6,867.14.

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) insider James Jesic sold 1,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,892, for a total transaction of £39,042.

Severn Trent Stock Up 0.8%

SVT stock opened at GBX 2,896 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 3,076.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,994.75. Severn Trent PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,381 and a one year high of GBX 3,335.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 179.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 283.10 billion during the quarter. Severn Trent had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Severn Trent from £332.90 to £287.90 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,300 price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,975 to GBX 3,225 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,450 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 6,867.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Company Profile

As one of Britain's largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region - around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK's regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

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