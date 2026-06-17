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Insider Buying: Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Insider Buys 426,000 Shares of Stock

June 17, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Tullow Oil insider Garrett Soden bought 426,000 shares on June 12 at an average price of GBX 15, for a total of £63,900.
  • Stock performance: Tullow Oil opened at GBX 13.03 and has traded between a 12-month low of GBX 3.51 and a high of GBX 21.50. The shares are near their 50-day moving average of GBX 14.55.
  • Analyst view: Analysts are cautious on the stock, with a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of GBX 13.85. Recent ratings included two Holds and two Sells.

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW - Get Free Report) insider Garrett Soden bought 426,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 per share, with a total value of £63,900.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

TLW opened at GBX 13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £197.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -892.65. Tullow Oil plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.51 and a 12-month high of GBX 21.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 13 to GBX 14 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 13.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tullow Oil

About Tullow Oil

(Get Free Report)


Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow's operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW). For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

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