Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Insider Michael Ziff Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock August 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider Michael Ziff sold 100,000 Town Centre Securities shares at an average price of GBX 129, generating total proceeds of £129,000. Town Centre Securities shares opened at GBX 129.65 and were reported down 1.0%; the stock has traded between GBX 104.03 and GBX 140 over the past year. The company is a UK-based property business involved in investment, development, trading and car-park operations, with a market capitalization of approximately £54.46 million. Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN - Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129, for a total value of £129,000. Town Centre Securities Stock Down 1.0%Shares of LON:TOWN opened at GBX 129.65 on Friday. Town Centre Securities Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 104.03 and a 52-week high of GBX 140. The stock has a market cap of £54.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.89. Town Centre Securities Company Profile (Get Free Report)Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking. 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