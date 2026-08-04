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Insider Buying: Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Insider Acquires £25,029.81 in Stock

August 4, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Tracsis insider David Frost purchased 7,131 shares at an average price of GBX 351, representing a total investment of £25,029.81.
  • Tracsis shares opened at GBX 340, with the stock trading between a one-year low of GBX 280 and high of GBX 435. The company has a £101.25 million market capitalization and a P/E ratio of 105.92.
  • Berenberg raised its price target from GBX 550 to GBX 575 and maintained a “Buy” rating; the stock’s consensus rating is also “Buy,” with an average target of GBX 575.

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS - Get Free Report) insider David Frost purchased 7,131 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 per share, with a total value of £25,029.81.

Tracsis Stock Performance

Shares of LON TRCS opened at GBX 340 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.97. Tracsis plc has a one year low of GBX 280 and a one year high of GBX 435. The firm has a market cap of £101.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Tracsis from GBX 550 to GBX 575 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 575.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tracsis

Tracsis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Tracsis plc is a technology company and a leading provider of software and hardware products, data capture and data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries. Tracsis's products and services are widely used to increase efficiency, reduce cost and risk, improve operational and asset performance, improve safety management and decision making capabilities and improve the overall end-user experience for clients and customers. The Group is split into two principal operating areas built around detailed industry knowledge and expertise: Rail Technology & Services: A software, technology and product led business.

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