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Mark Castle Purchases 1,999 Shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock

June 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buy: Taylor Wimpey insider Mark Castle bought 1,999 shares on June 11 at GBX 75 each, totaling about £1,499.
  • Stock context: Taylor Wimpey shares were up 0.9% and traded around GBX 74.80, with the company valued at about £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.
  • Analyst sentiment: Analysts remain mixed but mildly positive, with five Buy ratings and five Hold ratings, giving the stock a consensus "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 112.

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW - Get Free Report) insider Mark Castle acquired 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 per share, for a total transaction of £1,499.25.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 0.9%

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Taylor Wimpey declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the homebuilder to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 105 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 122 to GBX 96 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 100 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 112.


Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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