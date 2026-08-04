Insider Buying: Victoria (LON:VCP) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Victoria insider Geoff Wilding purchased 100,000 shares at GBX 69 each, investing £69,000; he also bought 150,000 shares the previous week for £100,500.

at GBX 69 each, investing £69,000; he also bought 150,000 shares the previous week for £100,500. Victoria reported quarterly EPS of negative GBX 51.98 and a negative net margin of 31.11%, while analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately 15.87 pence.

Berenberg raised its price target from GBX 60 to GBX 100 and maintained a “Buy” rating; the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and GBX 100 target price.

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP - Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilding acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 per share, with a total value of £69,000.

Geoff Wilding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Geoff Wilding purchased 150,000 shares of Victoria stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £100,500.

Victoria Stock Performance

VCP opened at GBX 65.90 on Tuesday. Victoria PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 19.48 and a 52-week high of GBX 111. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 54.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £76.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Victoria (LON:VCP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (51.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victoria had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a positive return on equity of 61.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria PLC will post 15.8739255 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Victoria from GBX 60 to GBX 100 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 100.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Victoria

Victoria Company Profile

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories. Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].