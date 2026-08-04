Insider Selling: Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Insider Sells £18,565.80 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: David Smith sold 9,570 Value and Indexed Property Income shares at GBX 194 each, generating proceeds of £18,565.80.

David Smith sold 9,570 Value and Indexed Property Income shares at GBX 194 each, generating proceeds of £18,565.80. Stock performance: Shares opened at GBX 210 and were down 0.9%, with a market capitalization of approximately £89.39 million and a 12-month range of GBX 180.50 to GBX 219.

Shares opened at GBX 210 and were down 0.9%, with a market capitalization of approximately £89.39 million and a 12-month range of GBX 180.50 to GBX 219. Analyst view: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 11.57, while analysts maintain a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of GBX 198.50.

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP - Get Free Report) insider David Smith sold 9,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 194, for a total value of £18,565.80.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of LON:VIP opened at GBX 210 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.11. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 180.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 219. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 11.57 EPS for the quarter. Value and Indexed Property Income had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 50.02%.The firm had revenue of GBX 910 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Value and Indexed Property Income will post 1246.2897262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIP. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income from GBX 199 to GBX 207 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Value and Indexed Property Income has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 198.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Value and Indexed Property Income

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of small and mid cap companies. The fund also directly invests in commercial property.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].