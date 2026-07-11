Nathaniel Rothschild Purchases 7,500 Shares of Volex (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX - Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £38,250.

Volex Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Volex stock traded up GBX 2 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 507. 805,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,083. The firm has a market cap of £934.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. Volex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 325 and a 1 year high of GBX 710. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 612.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 518.47.

Volex (LON:VLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 35.20 EPS for the quarter. Volex had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.29%.The firm had revenue of GBX 124.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volex plc will post 30.9454191 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 500 to GBX 590 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 445 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 700 price target on shares of Volex in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 528.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Volex

About Volex

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations.

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