Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Insider Sells £205,844.48 in Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS - Get Free Report) insider Patrick André sold 55,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 368, for a total value of £205,844.48.

Vesuvius Trading Up 1.7%

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 371 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.90, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 448.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 445.27. Vesuvius plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 507.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £913.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 16.30 EPS for the quarter. Vesuvius had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vesuvius plc will post 51.3945695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 525 price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 520 target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 440 to GBX 400 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 469.

View Our Latest Report on Vesuvius

About Vesuvius

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

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