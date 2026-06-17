Cindy Rose Sells 88,227 Shares of WPP (LON:WPP) Stock

Key Points WPP insider Cindy Rose sold 88,227 shares on Monday, June 15, at an average price of GBX 282, for total proceeds of about £248,800.

on Monday, June 15, at an average price of GBX 282, for total proceeds of about £248,800. WPP shares were trading near GBX 282.60 at the time of the report, with the stock sitting between a 52-week low of GBX 218.50 and a high of GBX 547.80.

at the time of the report, with the stock sitting between a 52-week low of GBX 218.50 and a high of GBX 547.80. Analysts remain cautious overall: WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350, though Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 405 target.

WPP plc (LON:WPP - Get Free Report) insider Cindy Rose sold 88,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282, for a total transaction of £248,800.14.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 282.60 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 218.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 547.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.30. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 405 price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 275 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 350.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. We are a world leader in marketing services, with deep AI, data and technology capabilities, global presence and unrivalled creative talent.

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