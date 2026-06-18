Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $4,254,831.20 in Stock

Key Points CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 Airbnb shares on June 15 at an average price of $138.40, totaling about $4.25 million. After the sale, he still owned 10.7 million shares valued at roughly $1.48 billion.

on June 15 at an average price of $138.40, totaling about $4.25 million. After the sale, he still owned 10.7 million shares valued at roughly $1.48 billion. Chesky has made multiple recent stock sales , including several large transactions in late May and early June. The repeated insider selling may be seen as a cautious signal by investors.

, including several large transactions in late May and early June. The repeated insider selling may be seen as a cautious signal by investors. Airbnb’s latest earnings missed EPS expectations, reporting $0.26 per share versus $0.31 expected, though revenue of $2.68 billion topped estimates. Analysts remain generally positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.96.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $4,254,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,701,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,113,204. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $569,303.45.

On Monday, June 8th, Brian Chesky sold 37,704 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $5,102,859.36.

On Friday, June 5th, Brian Chesky sold 16,515 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $2,232,332.55.

On Thursday, June 4th, Brian Chesky sold 64,333 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $8,758,294.62.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $8,410,376.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 15,226 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $2,080,176.12.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 184,513 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $25,056,865.40.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 4,774 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $645,253.84.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 103,937 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $13,968,093.43.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average is $131.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Airbnb by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 659,570 shares of the company's stock worth $83,290,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Airbnb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 124,185 shares of the company's stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Grp LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 77,227 shares of the company's stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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