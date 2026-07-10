Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 1,416 Shares of Stock

Key Points Analog Devices director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares on July 7 in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, generating about $533,846 and reducing his holdings by 1.19%.

on July 7 in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, generating about $533,846 and reducing his holdings by 1.19%. The company recently posted strong quarterly results , with EPS of $3.09 beating expectations and revenue of $3.62 billion topping estimates, while revenue rose 37.2% year over year.

, with EPS of $3.09 beating expectations and revenue of $3.62 billion topping estimates, while revenue rose 37.2% year over year. Analog Devices also highlighted shareholder-friendly and growth-focused actions, including a $1.10 quarterly dividend and a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility alongside a planned Oregon facility expansion of more than $1 billion.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total value of $533,846.16. Following the sale, the director owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,484.43. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ray Stata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $393.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The company has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $408.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.89.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 98.2% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 74.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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