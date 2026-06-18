Harlan Robins Sells 100,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Adaptive Biotechnologies Chief Scientific Officer Harlan Robins sold 100,000 shares at an average price of $17.37, totaling $1.737 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Chief Scientific Officer Harlan Robins sold 100,000 shares at an average price of $17.37, totaling $1.737 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Stock and earnings backdrop: ADPT was trading down 2.6% at $16.78, with shares ranging from a 52-week low of $9.96 to a high of $20.76. The company recently reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat estimates, with year-over-year revenue growth of 35.1%.

ADPT was trading down 2.6% at $16.78, with shares ranging from a 52-week low of $9.96 to a high of $20.76. The company recently reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat estimates, with year-over-year revenue growth of 35.1%. Funding and analyst outlook: The company upsized a convertible note offering to $300 million and plans to use proceeds for debt repayment, capped-call protection, and a $25 million buyback to offset dilution. Despite mixed views, BTIG reiterated a Buy rating with a $22 price target, while the consensus remains Moderate Buy.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) insider Harlan Robins sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $1,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,412,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,527,447.46. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.6%

ADPT opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.15. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Adaptive Biotechnologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating on Adaptive Biotechnologies and set a $22 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels.

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating on Adaptive Biotechnologies and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: The company priced an upsized $300 million offering of 0% convertible senior notes due 2031 , and management said proceeds will help repay the OrbiMed agreement, fund capped-call protection, and support a $25 million share repurchase to reduce dilution.

The company priced an offering of , and management said proceeds will help repay the OrbiMed agreement, fund capped-call protection, and support a to reduce dilution. Neutral Sentiment: The initial conversion price of about $24.11 per share and capped-call structure may help limit dilution if the stock rises, which could support longer-term sentiment.

The initial conversion price of about and capped-call structure may help limit dilution if the stock rises, which could support longer-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors may view the larger convertible issuance as a sign of financing needs, especially since the offering was increased from $250 million to $300 million .

Investors may view the larger convertible issuance as a sign of financing needs, especially since the offering was increased from . Negative Sentiment: Insider selling added pressure: Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S. Robins sold 106,160 shares in two recent transactions, and the company’s recent insider activity has consisted entirely of sales.

Insider selling added pressure: Chief Scientific Officer sold in two recent transactions, and the company’s recent insider activity has consisted entirely of sales. Negative Sentiment: A prior report also noted the stock fell after the original convertible-debt plan, suggesting shareholders are sensitive to dilution and capital-structure changes.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 257,947 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 91,683 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 605,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,674,668 shares of the company's stock worth $43,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,181 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Further Reading

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