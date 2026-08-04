Susan Bobulsky Sells 1,299 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Susan Bobulsky sold 1,299 Adaptive Biotechnologies shares at $24 each for $31,176 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing her stake by 0.32% to 399,989 shares.

Susan Bobulsky sold 1,299 Adaptive Biotechnologies shares at $24 each for $31,176 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing her stake by 0.32% to 399,989 shares. Quarterly results: Adaptive reported quarterly revenue of $71.55 million, up 21.5% year over year and above estimates, but its EPS loss of $0.25 missed consensus expectations of a $0.13 loss.

Adaptive reported quarterly revenue of $71.55 million, up 21.5% year over year and above estimates, but its EPS loss of $0.25 missed consensus expectations of a $0.13 loss. Market outlook: The stock traded near its 52-week high at $23.11, while analysts maintained a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $23.33; five analysts rated it Buy, one Hold and one Sell.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) insider Susan Bobulsky sold 1,299 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $31,176.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 399,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,599,736. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Susan Bobulsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Susan Bobulsky sold 487 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $10,714.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Susan Bobulsky sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Susan Bobulsky sold 11,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADPT opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.79. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The business's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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