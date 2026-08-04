Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Sells $11,768.30 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures L.P. 5Am sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $11,768.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,846,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,499,155.20. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.22% and a negative net margin of 2,895.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,094 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 34.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,393 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRDA

Trending Headlines about Entrada Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Entrada Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains substantial at 86.39%, with Baker Bros. Advisors, Wellington Management, Millennium Management, Geode Capital and State Street among funds that recently increased their positions. Analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50 also remains well above the stock’s recent trading level, although the consensus rating is “Hold.”

Institutional ownership remains substantial at 86.39%, with Baker Bros. Advisors, Wellington Management, Millennium Management, Geode Capital and State Street among funds that recently increased their positions. Analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50 also remains well above the stock’s recent trading level, although the consensus rating is “Hold.” Neutral Sentiment: Entrada’s latest quarterly results beat expectations on adjusted earnings, reporting a loss of $0.95 per share versus the projected $1.06 loss. However, revenue of $0.88 million was well below the $2.92 million estimate, underscoring the company’s early-stage, clinical-biotechnology profile and ongoing losses.

Entrada’s latest quarterly results beat expectations on adjusted earnings, reporting a loss of $0.95 per share versus the projected $1.06 loss. However, revenue of $0.88 million was well below the $2.92 million estimate, underscoring the company’s early-stage, clinical-biotechnology profile and ongoing losses. Negative Sentiment: Director Kush Parmar and major shareholder Ventures L.P. 5AM each disclosed the sale of 114,756 shares at an average price of $6.93, worth approximately $795,259. The disclosures appear to represent the same transaction reported through related filings, rather than two separate sales. The sale reduced the holder’s position by 3.87%, leaving approximately 2.85 million shares.

Director Kush Parmar and major shareholder Ventures L.P. 5AM each disclosed the sale of 114,756 shares at an average price of $6.93, worth approximately $795,259. The disclosures appear to represent the same transaction reported through related filings, rather than two separate sales. The sale reduced the holder’s position by 3.87%, leaving approximately 2.85 million shares. Negative Sentiment: The same insiders also reported a separate sale of 1,718 shares at an average price of $6.85, valued at about $11,768. This reduced ownership by only 0.06%, making it a relatively minor transaction. Entrada Therapeutics Director Kush Parmar Sells Shares

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company's pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

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