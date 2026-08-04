17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) CEO Chang Liu Acquires 5,830 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO Chang Liu purchased 5,830 shares of 17 Education & Technology Group at an average price of $1.89, spending $11,018.70 and increasing his direct ownership by 11.87% to 54,957 shares.

of 17 Education & Technology Group at an average price of $1.89, spending $11,018.70 and increasing his direct ownership by 11.87% to 54,957 shares. Liu also bought 28,775 shares in three earlier July transactions, bringing his recent purchases to 34,605 shares.

YQ shares opened at $2.05, with a market capitalization of approximately $22.21 million; institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ - Get Free Report) CEO Chang Liu bought 5,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,868.73. The trade was a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Chang Liu purchased 500 shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $930.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Chang Liu purchased 9,287 shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $20,152.79.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Chang Liu acquired 18,988 shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $41,773.60.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of YQ stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.92. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Institutional Trading of 17 Education & Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.13% of 17 Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company's stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group is a leading provider of K-12 after-school tutoring services in China, offering a comprehensive portfolio of online educational products designed to supplement classroom learning. The company delivers interactive live classes, adaptive homework exercises and personalized test‐preparation courses across core subjects such as mathematics, Chinese language, English, physics and chemistry. Its digital solutions aim to enhance student engagement, accelerate learning outcomes and provide real‐time performance feedback.

The firm's flagship platforms include a live online classroom system that combines real‐time video streaming, multimedia teaching aids and AI-powered analytics to support one-to-many instruction.

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