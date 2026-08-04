InsiderTrades.com logo

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) CEO Chang Liu Acquires 5,830 Shares of Stock

August 4, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • CEO Chang Liu purchased 5,830 shares of 17 Education & Technology Group at an average price of $1.89, spending $11,018.70 and increasing his direct ownership by 11.87% to 54,957 shares.
  • Liu also bought 28,775 shares in three earlier July transactions, bringing his recent purchases to 34,605 shares.
  • YQ shares opened at $2.05, with a market capitalization of approximately $22.21 million; institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ - Get Free Report) CEO Chang Liu bought 5,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,868.73. The trade was a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 30th, Chang Liu purchased 500 shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $930.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 21st, Chang Liu purchased 9,287 shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $20,152.79.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Chang Liu acquired 18,988 shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $41,773.60.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of YQ stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.92. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Institutional Trading of 17 Education & Technology Group


A hedge fund recently bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.13% of 17 Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company's stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

17 Education & Technology Group is a leading provider of K-12 after-school tutoring services in China, offering a comprehensive portfolio of online educational products designed to supplement classroom learning. The company delivers interactive live classes, adaptive homework exercises and personalized test‐preparation courses across core subjects such as mathematics, Chinese language, English, physics and chemistry. Its digital solutions aim to enhance student engagement, accelerate learning outcomes and provide real‐time performance feedback.

The firm's flagship platforms include a live online classroom system that combines real‐time video streaming, multimedia teaching aids and AI-powered analytics to support one-to-many instruction.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at 17 Education & Technology Group?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies.
From Our Partners
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
We’ve found The Next Elon Musk… and what we believe to be the next Tesla. It’s already racked up $26 billi...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
This AI fund sends investors payouts every Thursday
CrowdStrike, Palantir, Nvidia none of them pay a real dividend. But one fund holding the biggest AI names dist...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
1 Stock to Own by July 31st
A scheduled announcement on July 31st could reshuffle the stock market's winners and losers - and one lesser-k...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown”
In 2016, major election models gave Hillary Clinton a 99% chance of winning - but former CIA and Pentagon advi...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock
One of the most successful fund managers of the past 50 years put more than $4.5 billion - over half his fund ...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - two investors who spotted Nvidia a decade ago - are now pointing to Elon Musk's ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
We’ve found The Next Elon Musk… and what we believe to be the next Tesla. It’s already racked up $26 billi...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
This AI fund sends investors payouts every Thursday
CrowdStrike, Palantir, Nvidia none of them pay a real dividend. But one fund holding the biggest AI names dist...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
1 Stock to Own by July 31st
A scheduled announcement on July 31st could reshuffle the stock market's winners and losers - and one lesser-k...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles