Insider Buying: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Gregory Allen bought 300 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at an average price of $34.47, investing $10,341 and becoming a direct shareholder.

of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at an average price of $34.47, investing $10,341 and becoming a direct shareholder. The company exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.86 in EPS versus the $0.67 consensus and revenue of $34.35 million versus $33.05 million expected.

versus the $0.67 consensus and revenue of $34.35 million versus $33.05 million expected. FMAO pays a quarterly dividend of $0.23, or $0.92 annualized, for a 2.7% yield. Analysts give the stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with an average price target of $32.25.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) Director Gregory Allen bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,341.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,341. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

FMAO opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMAO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMAO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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