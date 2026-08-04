CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) CFO Srikanth Maddipati Acquires 200 Shares

Key Points CMS Energy CFO Srikanth Maddipati bought 200 shares at an average price of $72.45, investing $14,490 and increasing his holdings to 34,895 shares.

at an average price of $72.45, investing $14,490 and increasing his holdings to 34,895 shares. CMS Energy reported quarterly EPS of $0.37, slightly exceeding estimates, while revenue fell 0.5% year over year to $1.83 billion. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, representing a 3.2% yield.

Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $81.83, while CMS shares recently traded at $71.73, below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) CFO Srikanth Maddipati purchased 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.45 per share, with a total value of $14,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 34,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,142.75. The trade was a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. CMS Energy's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. KeyCorp lowered CMS Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].