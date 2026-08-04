Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) Director Alexander Cappello sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $10,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,687.04. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.54 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Cheesecake Factory's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,187 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,487 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,527 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.8% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,642 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Cheesecake Factory

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cheesecake Factory from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered Cheesecake Factory from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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