Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Insider Sells $11,500.00 in Stock

Key Points JetBlue CFO Ursula Hurley sold 77,253 shares for approximately $444,977 at an average price of $5.76, reducing her ownership by 26.79% to 211,099 shares. The sale was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

for approximately $444,977 at an average price of $5.76, reducing her ownership by 26.79% to 211,099 shares. The sale was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. JetBlue reported a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share, narrowly beating analyst estimates, while revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $2.70 billion. Analysts expect a full-year loss of $2.33 per share.

Wall Street’s consensus rating is “Reduce,” with a $5.54 price target; one analyst rates the stock a Strong Buy, six rate it Hold, and five rate it Sell. Institutional investors own approximately 83.71% of the company.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) insider Carol Ann Clements sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 183,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,057,402. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 3.3%

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 131.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 185,801 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,789,448 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274,892 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,678 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.40 to $6.60 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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