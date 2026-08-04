Financial Lp Hrt Sells 16,205 Shares of Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock

Key Points Financial Lp Hrt sold 16,205 Lion Group shares at an average price of $1.04, reducing its position by 28.65% to 40,355 shares. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing.

at an average price of $1.04, reducing its position by 28.65% to 40,355 shares. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing. The shareholder has made several recent trades, including selling 93,931 shares at $1.59 on July 27 and buying 34,355 shares at $0.94 on July 31, indicating active trading amid sharp price volatility.

LGHL opened at $0.93, near its one-year low of $0.86, while analysts maintain an average “Sell” rating; institutional ownership remains minimal at 0.17%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 16,205 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $16,853.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,969.20. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Financial Lp Hrt bought 34,355 shares of Lion Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $32,293.70.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 3,029 shares of Lion Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $3,665.09.

On Monday, July 27th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 93,931 shares of Lion Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $149,350.29.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 3,763 shares of Lion Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $5,117.68.

On Monday, July 20th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 4,366 shares of Lion Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $6,767.30.

On Friday, July 17th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 36 shares of Lion Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $63.72.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,435 shares of Lion Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $12,062.05.

On Friday, July 24th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 27,702 shares of Lion Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $26,316.90.

Lion Group Stock Up 0.6%

LGHL opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $317.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Lion Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned approximately 81.12% of Lion Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGHL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lion Group from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lion Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Group currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Lion Group

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs.

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