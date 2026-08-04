Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Jon Louis Girod purchased 2,000 Riverview Bancorp shares at $5.24 each, investing $10,480 in the company.

at $5.24 each, investing $10,480 in the company. Riverview Bancorp reported quarterly EPS of $0.08, exceeding the $0.07 consensus estimate, while revenue of $15.01 million also topped expectations.

The stock opened at $5.39, offers a $0.08 annualized dividend with a 1.5% yield, and has a “Reduce” analyst consensus; institutional investors own 69.6% of shares.

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) Director Jon Louis Girod purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $10,480.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,480. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 million, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Riverview Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Riverview Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.11%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,207 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,602 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 122.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,392 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVSB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: RVSB) is the bank holding company for Riverview Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and local organizations.

The company's deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

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