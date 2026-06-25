Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $73,401.78 in Stock

Key Points Aditxt major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,120,480 shares on June 22 at an average price of $0.02, for proceeds of about $102,410. The sale cut its ownership by 68.03%.

on June 22 at an average price of $0.02, for proceeds of about $102,410. The sale cut its ownership by 68.03%. The same insider had been actively trading Aditxt shares in recent days, including a purchase of 7,340,178 shares on June 18 and a sale of 3,132,480 shares on June 16. This shows significant back-and-forth activity rather than a single isolated transaction.

ADTX shares were trading near $0.01 with a very small market capitalization of about $7,929, and analysts currently rate the stock a “Sell” on average. The company also reported highly negative profitability metrics in its latest results.

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 7,340,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $73,401.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,406,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,064.38. The trade was a -148.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,120,480 shares of Aditxt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total value of $102,409.60.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 3,132,480 shares of Aditxt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $31,324.80.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 4,252,767 shares of Aditxt stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.02 per share, with a total value of $85,055.34.

On Friday, June 5th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 735,462 shares of Aditxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $44,127.72.

On Thursday, June 4th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 843,622 shares of Aditxt stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $67,489.76.

On Friday, April 24th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,089 shares of Aditxt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $8,232.84.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 141 shares of Aditxt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $1,104.03.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Financial Lp Hrt bought 2,700 shares of Aditxt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $24,057.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Financial Lp Hrt sold 443 shares of Aditxt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $3,588.30.

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Aditxt, Inc. has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $53,451.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,929.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $315,563.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 360,152.50% and a negative return on equity of 374.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADTX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Aditxt in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Aditxt to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Aditxt

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of natural antimicrobial peptides and microbiome-based detection technologies. Leveraging proprietary peptide libraries, the company aims to provide novel solutions for infection prevention and control across healthcare, food safety, animal health and agricultural markets. Aditxt's approach centers on harnessing peptides that can disrupt microbial cell membranes without promoting resistance, addressing a growing need for alternatives to traditional antibiotics and chemical disinfectants.

The company's product offerings include contract-based microbial detection and identification services, designed to help hospitals, food processors and other regulated industries monitor contamination levels and validate hygiene protocols.

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